Spelling Bae 2020

Eight Toronto drag performers go head-to-head to desperately avoid being the worst speller in our first ever SPELLING BAE. Hosted by Bombae (Are You Smarter Than?), with trolling and commentary from Lizzie Renaud & Chris MacAulay, and gruelling punishments delivered by our in house dom-daddy Russ Martin. Guaranteed to be a hilarious and educational night; because spelling is what? F-U-N-D-A-M-E-N-T-A-L! Bae there or Bae square!

December 28 at 9 pm. $8. Online, show & tickets at tinyurl.com/spellingbae

