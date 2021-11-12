St. Michael’s Foundation Angels Den

St. Michael’s Foundation’s annual Angels Den medical research competition is back for the seventh consecutive year, returning on Thursday, November 18. The competition – which awards two of Canada’s largest research prizes, will provide world-leading scientists with the opportunity to fund ground-breaking research – will provide world-leading scientists with the opportunity to fund ground-breaking research. Canadians are invited to watch the online episode as celebrity judges and jurors award $500,000 for medical research.

During this hour-long episode, six St. Michael’s research teams, divided into two streams, will each have 4-minutes to pitch their ground-breaking research ideas and compete for funding. Here’s how it works:

The first stream, the Keenan Award for Medical Discovery focuses on transforming scientific discoveries in novel therapies, better diagnostics, vaccines and medical devices that will improve patients’ lives. The second stream, the Odette Award for Health System Innovation, sets out to improve the effectiveness, efficiency, equitability or sustainability of the health-care system.

The winner of each stream will both receive the top prize of $150,000 and each finalist will be awarded $25,000.

Canadian viewers will also have a chance to cast their vote for the Canada Life People’s Choice Award. The winner will receive $100,000 in critical research funds.

Renowned Canadian broadcast personality Maureen Holloway is hosting this year’s competition once again. To determine the winners, the following celebrity judges will weigh in: Joe Mimran, retail fashion and business pioneer and founder of Joe Fresh, Tracy Moore, award-winning host of Cityline on Citytv, and Samantha Yammine, neuroscientist and popular Science Communicator better known as Science Sam (@science.sam).

The best part? Canadians can tune into this special episode of Angels Den on the foundation’s website AngelsDen.ca on November 18th at 7:00 pm EST to cast their votes from 8:00 pm EST to 9:00 pm EST for the Canada Life People’s Choice Award, an additional $100,000 prize that will be entirely decided by Canadian viewers. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced on Friday, November 19, 2021.

When: Thursday, November 18, 7-9 pm EST (Episode live from 7-8 pm, Canada Life People’s Choice Award voting open from 8-9 pm)

Where: http://angelsden.ca