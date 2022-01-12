Readers' Choice 2021

Escape Casa Loma: Station M Virtual Escape Game

Jan 12, 2022

When a mysterious signal is received from the long-dormant Station M spy facility, it’s up to your team of counterspies and codebreakers to investigate the tunnels beneath the castle. Will you find the source of the signal–before it finds you? With 360° room scans and clues at your (virtual) fingertips, you’ll have everything you’ll need to discover amazing gadgets, crack curious codes, and uncover the secret at the heart of Station M!

Recommended Team Size:  4-8 players per team
Game Duration: 60 minutes

More information, FAQ and tickets available at: www.secretcityadventures.com/virtual-escape-rooms/virtual-station-m/ 
Got questions? Email team@secretcityadventures.com 

Fri, Jan 14th, 2022 @ 2:00 PM
to Sat, Jan 22nd, 2022

Online Event

Game or Competition

Virtual Event

