Toronto Throwdown At-Home Series

Hands up if you’re missing working out with your friends who can give you that extra push or just being in the gym with other people! Well, we’re missing that too andthe TORONTO THROWDOWN is going to help fill that void.

TORONTO THROWDOWN is an individual virtual functional fitness competition for all ages and abilities, completed all from the comfort of your own home. 3 workouts over 3 weeks.

**THIS IS OPEN TO EVERYONE – NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE**

HOW IT WORKS:

Competition runs Thursday Feb. 18th until Monday March 8th

Workouts will be released Thursday morning at 10am (with full movement standards and descriptions) and participants will have until Monday night (4 days later) at 8pm to post their results.

A virtual class will be available each day if you prefer to do the workout in a group, or you can complete the workout on your own

The competition will feature a limited equipment (one dumbbell RX 50#/35# Scaled 35#/#25) and body weight option. Both options will include a scaled and Rx division.

Participants will complete their workouts in their homes, condo’s, outside. Wherever you have space!

Top male and female after the full 3 weeks from each division will win prizes

Cost to register is $25, add a T shirt and swag bag for an extra $25

Grab your workout buddies and get signed up!