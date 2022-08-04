Trivia at Nightowl

- News
Join Black Sheep Entertainment at Nightowl on College Street for a fun night of trivia and delicious food & drinks!
It’s FREE to play, prizes range from silly to awesome, all skill levels are welcome.
Join as an individual or as team to test your useless knowledge and try to win some prizes. It’s free to sign up so register yourself or your team in advance, or take your chances at the door.
Location Address - 647 College Street Toronto, ON M6G 1B7
Event Price - free
