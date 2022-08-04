Trivia at Nightowl

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 4, 2022

Join Black Sheep Entertainment at Nightowl on College Street for a fun night of trivia and delicious food & drinks!

It’s FREE to play, prizes range from silly to awesome, all skill levels are welcome.

Join as an individual or as team to test your useless knowledge and try to win some prizes. It’s free to sign up so register yourself or your team in advance, or take your chances at the door.

Additional Details

Location Address - 647 College Street Toronto, ON M6G 1B7

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 11th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Thu, Aug 18th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Nightowl Toronto

Event Types

Game or Competition

Event Category

Comedy

