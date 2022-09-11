Trivia For People Who Were Weird Kids

First things first: this isn’t your neighbourhood bar’s weekly samey trivia. This is unhinged-Scholasticbookfair-2000sinternet-BlockbusterVHS-kidwhoreallylikedbugs trivia. Don’t worry about not knowing the answers – worry about exposing yourself as a child raised on Jersey Shore and flash games. (TL DR: it’s casual, you’ll have a great time, and you’ll learn something strange about your youth)

We’re laying it all on the line and, between rounds, inviting some of Toronto’s funniest improvisors to share their absolutely fucked-up niche childhood interests. PWYC! Prizes! Weird kid cred!

Ideally max team size is 6, but play fast and loose, baby! Doors open at 7:30, trivia begins at 8.