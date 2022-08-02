Trivia Night at High Park Brewery

Black Sheep Entertainment presents It’s Tricky Trivia @ High Park Brewery!

Join us for what is sure to be a hilarious and awesome way to spend your Wednesday night! Enjoy some delicious beer and food, laugh along with your host and friends, and test your brain’s ability to retain useless knowledge and fun facts.

Prizes ranging from silly to awesome, and all skill levels are welcome at this fun “anything goes” trivia night!

Reserve your table to ensure your spot or take your chances and just show up.