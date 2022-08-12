Readers' Choice 2021

Trivia Night at Mandy’s Bistro

Aug 12, 2022

10 10 people viewed this event.

Join us at Mandy’s Bistro, 123 Danforth Ave, for an evening of fun and quirky trivia!

FREE TO PLAY ~ AWESOME PRIZES ~ ALL SKILL LEVELS WELCOME.

Join as an individual or as team to test your useless knowledge and try to win some silly prizes, cool swag, cold hard cash and more.

It’s free to sign up so register yourself or your team in advance, or take your chances at the door. Oct 3 at 7:30 pm. Free.

Location Address - 123 Danforth Avenue Toronto, ON M4K 1N2

Event Price - free

Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Mandy's Bistro

Game or Competition

Comedy

