Trivia Night: Avatar the Last Airbender Edition

Long ago Toronto lived in harmony. Then the fandoms attacked. Only the Avatar, the master of all trivia, could stop them. But when the GTA needed them the most, they vanished.

Can you step up and take their place? Or will you prove to be the missing Avatar?! Join us for trivia and show your mastery, or maybe find fellow members of the White Lotus.

Nov 17, 7 pm to 9 pm. $5 per person.