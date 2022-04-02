Trivia Night @ High Park Brewery

Black Sheep Entertainment presents It’s Tricky Trivia @ High Park Brewery!

Join us for what is sure to be a hilarious and awesome way to spend your Wednesday night! Enjoy some delicious beer and food, laugh along with your host and friends, and test your brain’s ability to retain useless knowledge knowledge and fun facts.

Prizes ranging from silly to awesome, 50/50 draw and no pressure – all skill levels welcome at this fun “anything goes” trivia night!

April 13 at 7:30 pm. Reserve your table to ensure your spot or take your chances and just show up.