Trivia Night @ High Park Brewery

Apr 2, 2022

Apr 2, 2022

Trivia Night @ High Park Brewery

17 17 people viewed this event.

Black Sheep Entertainment presents It’s Tricky Trivia @ High Park Brewery!

Join us for what is sure to be a hilarious and awesome way to spend your Wednesday night! Enjoy some delicious beer and food, laugh along with your host and friends, and test your brain’s ability to retain useless knowledge knowledge and fun facts.

Prizes ranging from silly to awesome, 50/50 draw and no pressure – all skill levels welcome at this fun “anything goes” trivia night!

April 13 at 7:30 pm. Reserve your table to ensure your spot or take your chances and just show up.

Additional Details

Location Address - 839 Runnymede Road Toronto, ON M6N 3V8

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 13th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types

Game or Competition

Event Category

Community Events

