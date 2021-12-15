Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Trivia Night: The Witcher Edition

Dec 15, 2021

Trivia Night: The Witcher Edition

11 11 people viewed this event.

Following the story of Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at different points of time – do you have what it takes to slay the questions and conquer the invaders from Nilfgaard?

Grab your favourite 2-8 people in a battle or wits in this week’s Dream Escape Trivia. Lounge opens at 4 pm, game starts at 7 pm. Only $5 per person for the ultimate prize! Will it be fate, or destiny that binds you??

And take a shot with our weekly trivia special – Unicorn Sex Shot

Additional Details

Location Address - 570 Bloor St W, Basement Unit

Event Price - $5 per person

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021 @ 7:00 PM

Event Types

Game or Competition

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine