Trivia Night: The Witcher Edition

Following the story of Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg at different points of time – do you have what it takes to slay the questions and conquer the invaders from Nilfgaard?

Grab your favourite 2-8 people in a battle or wits in this week’s Dream Escape Trivia. Lounge opens at 4 pm, game starts at 7 pm. Only $5 per person for the ultimate prize! Will it be fate, or destiny that binds you??

And take a shot with our weekly trivia special – Unicorn Sex Shot