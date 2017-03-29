Gaming for Growth

Time Capsule Board Game Cafe 2183 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario

Centennial College Public Relations students host a family game night including board games, ping pong, pool, foosball and video games in support of Nellie's women and children's shelter. 6-9 pm. $15, $10 with donated item (feminine hygiene products, TTC tokens, non[perishable food items, diapers, baby food etc).

All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Community Events
