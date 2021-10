Concert by one of the most radical, and radically important, rock groups of the last 30 years. March 4, 2022 at 8:30 pm, doors 8 pm. $25. On sale Oct 20. Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen W. https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/gang-of-four-the-horseshoe-tavern-tickets/11441835?pl=embrace