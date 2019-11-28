Ganja Harvest - Reggaddiction
Jasper Dandy 725 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario
Reggaddiction band will be performing songs off their upcoming Ganja Harvest album as well as Bob Marley and Studio One reggae classics. The upcoming album pays tribute to the Canadian legend Neil Young’s Harvest Album. Harvest is reinterpreted in a reggae dub version. 9 pm. $10.
eventbrite.com/e/reggae-night-at-jasper-dandy-tickets-80804328923
Info
Jasper Dandy 725 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul