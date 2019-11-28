Ganja Harvest - Reggaddiction

Jasper Dandy 725 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario

Reggaddiction band will be performing songs off their upcoming Ganja Harvest album as well as Bob Marley and Studio One reggae classics. The upcoming album pays tribute to the Canadian legend Neil Young’s Harvest Album. Harvest is reinterpreted in a reggae dub version. 9 pm. $10.

Jasper Dandy 725 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
