Gardening for Climate Change: Rain Gardens and Extreme Weather

Rain gardens are not just beautiful outdoor spaces - their special design absorbs excess rainwater, filtering it as it returns to the soil. Creating rain gardens and managing how stormwater moves through your property will make your community more resilient to climate change and the extreme weather that comes with it. Presented by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) as part of Toronto Public Library's Our Fragile Planet program series. 7 pm.

Free program. Drop-in. No registration.

http://torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT440404&R=EVT440404