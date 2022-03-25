Acoustic Harvest presents Garnet Rogers, fresh on the heels of his brand new novel, “6 Crows Gold” which followed his biographical “Night Drive”.

With his trademark humour, consummate artistry and superb song-writing, Garnet lends his beautiful and formidable voice to the legions of musicians making up the finite tapestry of our Canadian musical landscape.

WHEN: April 23, 2022 8pm (doors open 7:15pm)

WHERE: St Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St. Scarborough, ON

TICKETS: $30 Advance Tickets Only on our website: https://acousticharvest.ca

Check out and “Like” and “Share” our Facebook page!: www.facebook.com/acousticharvest