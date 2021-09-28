Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 28, 2021

Dianna Witte Gallery is pleased to present Prime Time, a solo exhibition by Gary Clement. Clement is a Canadian artist, writer and illustrator. Oct 1-24, opening reception 1-6 pm Oct 2 (by appt only). Dianna Witte Gallery, 1142 Queen East. diannawitte.com.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1142 Queen E Toronto Ontario M4M 1L2

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021
Sun, Oct 24th, 2021 to

Location
1142 Queen E Toronto Ontario M4M 1L2, Dianna Witte Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Dianna Witte Gallery

