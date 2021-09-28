- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Dianna Witte Gallery is pleased to present Prime Time, a solo exhibition by Gary Clement. Clement is a Canadian artist, writer and illustrator..
Dianna Witte Gallery is pleased to present Prime Time, a solo exhibition by Gary Clement. Clement is a Canadian artist, writer and illustrator. Oct 1-24, opening reception 1-6 pm Oct 2 (by appt only). Dianna Witte Gallery, 1142 Queen East. diannawitte.com.
Location Address - 1142 Queen E Toronto Ontario M4M 1L2