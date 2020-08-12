Gary Evans & Olia Mishchenko

NOW MagazineAll EventsGary Evans & Olia Mishchenko

Paul Petro Contemporary Art gallery presents an exhibition of new works by Gary Evans and Olia Mishchenko. Sep 11-Oct 10, online opening reception 7 pm Sep 11. Free.

www.paulpetro.com

 

2020-09-11 to
2020-10-10
 

