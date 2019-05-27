The Gathering
Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Cultural Pluralism in the Arts Movement Ontario (CPAMO) presents The Gathering – an interactive space where arts organizations, artists and attendees dedicated to advancing equity, diversity, inclusivity and pluralism in the arts can share dialogue on common purposes and strategies in shaping how contemporary intersections in artistic practice influence diverse Canadian cultural expressions. May 27-29. See website for details and to register. Panels are $10-$20.
Info
Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7 View Map
Community Events