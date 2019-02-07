Niimi'iwe: Gathering Light

Native Earth Performing Arts and Raven Spirit Dance present a dance production that follows the journey of seed to flower, beginning with the stirrings of consciousness to the full embrace of transformation. Choreographed by Raven Spirit Dance's Michelle Olson, this quartet is performed in the round, creating a sense of ritual where transformation is an experience the audience intimately shares with the performers.

Feb 7-10, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $25. In the Aki Studio.

www.nativeearth.ca/boxoffice