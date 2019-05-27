The Gathering: Writers In Conversation

This session will explore the changing landscape of Canadian literature and what organizations involved in it are doing to increase the presence of Indigenous, racialized and other marginalized writers. 2:30-6 pm. $10.

Participants: Siobhan O’Conner, Rebecca Burton, Lesley Fletcher, Joel Richardson, Lillian Allen, and Mandy Bayrami. Readings by Sheniz Janmohamed, Michael Fraser and Banoo Zan.

Register on Native Earth’s Box office: http://www.nativeearth.ca/akistudio/cpamo-gathering