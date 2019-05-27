The Gathering: Writers In Conversation
Aki Studio 585 Dundas E #120, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
This session will explore the changing landscape of Canadian literature and what organizations involved in it are doing to increase the presence of Indigenous, racialized and other marginalized writers. 2:30-6 pm. $10.
Participants: Siobhan O’Conner, Rebecca Burton, Lesley Fletcher, Joel Richardson, Lillian Allen, and Mandy Bayrami. Readings by Sheniz Janmohamed, Michael Fraser and Banoo Zan.
Register on Native Earth’s Box office: http://www.nativeearth.ca/akistudio/cpamo-gathering
