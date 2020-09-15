NOW MagazineAll EventsGavin Lynch and Isabel M. Martinez

Gavin Lynch and Isabel M. Martinez

Gavin Lynch and Isabel M. Martinez

by
221 221 people viewed this event.

Mixed Greens exhibition by Gavin Lynch. Sept 24-Oct 24.

From Walking so much in Circles, I Will End up Making a Sphere exhibition by Isabel M. Martinez. Sept 24-Oct 24. Contact gallery to make a viewing appointment.

Additional Details

Location - Angell Gallery

 

Date And Time

2020-09-24 to
2020-10-24
 

Location

 

Venue

Angell Gallery
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Angell Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.