Gavin Stephens With Jen Sakato

The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario

Howl & Roar Records present two comedy album recording shows. Gavin Stephens is recording his next comedy album, and Jen Sakato is recording her debut EP. Oct 24-25, 6:45-9 pm. $10.

Tickets: Oct 24 & Oct 25.

Info

Stage
Comedy
