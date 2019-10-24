Gavin Stephens With Jen Sakato Oct 24, 2019 6:45 PM to Oct 25, 2019 9:00 PM The Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario October 9, 2019 9:11 PM Back to Search Results Howl & Roar Records present two comedy album recording shows. Gavin Stephens is recording his next comedy album, and Jen Sakato is recording her debut EP. Oct 24-25, 6:45-9 pm. $10. Tickets: Oct 24 & Oct 25. Info LocationThe Ossington 61 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario View Map Sections Stage Stage Categories Comedy WebsiteVisit Event Website Date & Time Oct 24, 2019 6:45 PM to Oct 25, 2019 9:00 PM Previous Next