Festival of LGBTQ theatre including The Hockey Card Solution (To A Barbie Doll Problem) by Josh Downing, The Picnic by Tina McCulloch, like love... by David Bateman, The Uglies by Nicholas Surges, and Talking To Mom In Colour by Shannon McDonough. Sep 29 at 8 pm, and Sep 30 at 3 and 8 pm. $15.