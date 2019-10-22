Gaza Fights For Freedom

Revue Cinema 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9

Premiere of the documentary by Abby Martin followed by Q&A with the filmmaker. Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests, it features riveting exclusive footage of demonstrations and tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage that explains the history never acknowledged by mass media. 6 pm. $16.

eventbrite.com/e/72749633111

