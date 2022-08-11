Geary Art Crawl 2022

- News
Join us at the second annual edition of the Geary Art Crawl this fall. The neighbourhood will come alive with music, visual art installations, pop-ups, food and more in a creative celebration of community. With participation of programming partners Art Spin, The Music Gallery, All Ours, Wavelength and more.
September 24-25 on Geary Avenue from Ossington to west of Dufferin. Free.
Location Address - Ossington to west of Dufferin
Event Price - Free