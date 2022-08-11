Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Geary Art Crawl 2022

Aug 11, 2022

Geary Art Crawl 2022

3 3 people viewed this event.

Join us at the second annual edition of the Geary Art Crawl this fall. The neighbourhood will come alive with music, visual art installations, pop-ups, food and more in a creative celebration of community. With participation of programming partners Art Spin, The Music Gallery, All Ours, Wavelength and more.

September 24-25 on Geary Avenue from Ossington to west of Dufferin. Free.

Additional Details

Location Address - Ossington to west of Dufferin

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 24th, 2022
to Sun, Sep 25th, 2022

Location

Geary Avenue

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine