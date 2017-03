Act 2 Studio Works presents five plays offering different flavours of life. Apr 21-22, Fri 2 and 7 pm, Sat 4 pm. $20.

A Promise To Mary by Pat Cochrane /// Posterity by Richard Ellen /// Out And About by Michel Crete, Mairy Beam, Dick O’Connor and Neila Lem /// Killing Time by Clive Randewich /// Our Friend Peaches by Cathy Shilton