Join Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam on Wednesday, March 6, at the Regent Park Community Centre for our 2019 Gender & Equity Responsive Budgeting Town Hall. Interactive digital voting by Data on the Spot technology will be used to solicit feedback and identify key investment priorities for City Council. Light refreshments will be served. ASL interpretation will be available. 6-8:30 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/2086875154936572 // councillor_wongtam@toronto.ca