Gendering Harm Reduction

to Google Calendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00 iCalendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00

Ryerson Library Bldg 350 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2K3

Breakfast and critical exploration of harm reduction through a gender lens. 9:30 am-noon. Free. POD 250, ‎Podium Building.

facebook.com/events/1425550527616960

Topics explored during the panel discussion may include: supervised consumption services, the marginalization of womxn and trans people who use drugs, sex work and precarious employment, poverty and housing, criminalization and incarceration, colonialism, violence and trauma, pregnancy and mothering, disability, HIV/AIDS, barriers in accessing healthcare, activism and strategies for resistance.

Info

Ryerson Library Bldg 350 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2K3 View Map
Free
Community Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00 iCalendar - Gendering Harm Reduction - 2020-02-13 09:30:00