Gendering Harm Reduction

Breakfast and critical exploration of harm reduction through a gender lens. 9:30 am-noon. Free. POD 250, ‎Podium Building.

Topics explored during the panel discussion may include: supervised consumption services, the marginalization of womxn and trans people who use drugs, sex work and precarious employment, poverty and housing, criminalization and incarceration, colonialism, violence and trauma, pregnancy and mothering, disability, HIV/AIDS, barriers in accessing healthcare, activism and strategies for resistance.