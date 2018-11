Gene Domagala: Mayors Of Toronto 1834-1978

Gene Domagala, historian and Beach Metro news columnist, looks back at four former mayors of Toronto: William Lyon Mackenzie (1834-1835); William Wesley "Bill" Hiltz (1924-1925); James "Jimmie" Simpson (1935); and Donald Dean Summerville (January-November 1963). 7 pm. Free.

Co-sponsored by the Beach and East Toronto Historical Society.

torontopubliclibrary.ca