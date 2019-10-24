George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson

Google Calendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00

Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5

The lecture will briefly explore five questions that highlight the work of the architectural firm founded by George Baird in the late 60s. Each question encapsulates concerns pertinent to the evolution of the firm's interests and challenges over the decades. 6:30 pm. Free.

RSVP: daniels.utoronto.ca/events/2019/10/24/barry-sampson-baird-sampson-neuert-architects-george-baird-lecture

Info

Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-946-0727
Google Calendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson - 2019-10-24 18:30:00