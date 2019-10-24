George Baird Lecture: Barry Sampson

The lecture will briefly explore five questions that highlight the work of the architectural firm founded by George Baird in the late 60s. Each question encapsulates concerns pertinent to the evolution of the firm's interests and challenges over the decades. 6:30 pm. Free.

RSVP: daniels.utoronto.ca/events/2019/10/24/barry-sampson-baird-sampson-neuert-architects-george-baird-lecture