Canzona Chamber Players present a livestreamed solo recital the by bassist/multi-instrumentalist. George Koller will perform a mixed repertoire of jazz, classical, improvisation, poetry and selections from his latest album, Secret Space Program. Sep 27 at 7 pm ET, on Canzona’s YouTube channel.

In lieu of a concert ticket -donations to the St. Michael’s Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Courage Fund, in Memory of Elizabeth Krehm, can be made here: http://smh.convio.net/couragefund