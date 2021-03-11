NOW MagazineAll EventsGeorgia Dickie

Georgia Dickie

Georgia Dickie

by
1 1 people viewed this event.

Sculpture exhibition Jerky Out, Gnar In. To Apr 17. Artist talk on March 26 at noon. Viewings by appt. https://coopercolegallery.com

Additional Details

Location - Cooper Cole Gallery

 

Date And Time

2021-03-11 to
2021-04-17
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Cooper Cole Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.