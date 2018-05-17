German Chainsaw Massacre / Holding Of Skulls

Goethe Films: Schlingensief: Approach Those You Fear presents Schlingensief's "German Chainsaw Massacre: The First Hour of Reunification" (Germany 1990, 63 min) and "The Holding of Skulls is not my Thing!" (Germany 2001, 45 min), directed by Alexander Kluge, with Christoph Schlingensief. Schlingensief tackles the ghosts of Europe's past, present and future – fascism, capitalism, division and reunification. 6:30 pm. $10.

