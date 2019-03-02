Tallis Choir: Gesualdo in Holy Week

St Patrick's Catholic Church 141 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W3

Tallis Choir presents a pre-Lenten concert featuring the work of Carlo Gesualdo. In addition to Gesualdo's Tenebrae Responsories - the concert's centrepiece - the choir will also perform works by Gabrieli, Lassus, Marenzio and Palestrina. 7:30 pm. $30, srs $25, stu $10 (at the door only).

facebook.com/groups/tallis

Tickets: http://tallischoir.com/ticketing

St Patrick's Catholic Church 141 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W3
416-286-9798
