Tallis Choir: Gesualdo in Holy Week
St Patrick's Catholic Church 141 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W3
Tallis Choir presents a pre-Lenten concert featuring the work of Carlo Gesualdo. In addition to Gesualdo's Tenebrae Responsories - the concert's centrepiece - the choir will also perform works by Gabrieli, Lassus, Marenzio and Palestrina. 7:30 pm. $30, srs $25, stu $10 (at the door only).
Tickets: http://tallischoir.com/ticketing
St Patrick's Catholic Church 141 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W3 View Map
