Get Bucked! A Downtown Hoedown

A day-long outdoor country cookout featuring a full Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfast in the morning and a BBQ in the afternoon. live music by Big Tobacco & The Pickers, Nicolette & The Nobodies, The Hit Pickers, John Borra & Sam Ferrara, DJ Vinyl Ranch, 11 am-7 pm. $15-$20. Proceeds to Regent Park School of Music and Street Health. Courtyard.