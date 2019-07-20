Get Bucked! A Downtown Hoedown
St. George the Martyr 30 Stephanie, Toronto, Ontario M5T1X6
A day-long outdoor country cookout featuring a full Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfast in the morning and a BBQ in the afternoon. live music by Big Tobacco & The Pickers, Nicolette & The Nobodies, The Hit Pickers, John Borra & Sam Ferrara, DJ Vinyl Ranch, 11 am-7 pm. $15-$20. Proceeds to Regent Park School of Music and Street Health. Courtyard.
Info
St. George the Martyr 30 Stephanie, Toronto, Ontario M5T1X6 View Map
Outdoor
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World