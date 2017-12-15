Get Wrapped Up In Gift Giving For SickKids

First Canadian Place 100 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C9

From Dec 11-22, First Canadian Place and Exchange Tower are professionally wrapping gifts of any size for a minimum donation of $5 in support of SickKids. Located in First Canadian Place on the Concourse Level by Harry Rosen, this continues the shopping centre’s long-lasting commitment to the Foundation with now 18 years of support through its holiday gift wrapping service. 10 am-6 pm.

