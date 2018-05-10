Get Your Own Taters-Pop-Up
Pizza Rustica 95 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1G4
Check out GYOT (Get Your Own Taters) POP-UP for a dining experience that serves up gastronomical shareable platters of a variety of gourmet toppings and signature sauces over the humble tater tots. May 10-12. May 10 & 11- 11 am-2 pm and 5-10 pm. May 12- 5-10 pm. First come first serve.
Pizza Rustica 95 King E, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1G4
