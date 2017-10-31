Getting Money: What Lenders And Investors Want

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1

This session explains to the business owner the financial and non-financial information a bank or investor uses to evaluate a loan/investment request, and explains the steps necessary to prepare a business for presentation to a lender and/or investors. 2-3:30 pm. Free. Presented by CPA Canada. Space for this workshop is limited. Please call 416-393-7703 or visit the branch to register.

Beaches Library 2161 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L1J1
416-393-7703
