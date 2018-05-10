Getting To Know Your Fruit

to Google Calendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00

Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5

Exploding the theatrical moment into movement and monologue that reveals the heart of a woman in conversation with herself about finding the truest ways to self-expression, Sara Porter examines the fruits of her 30-year career in performing and writing, puts poetry into action, and dances in the tension between her body and her mind. May 10-13, Thu-Sun 8 pm. $20-$50.

Info
Artscape Youngplace 180 Shaw, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2W5 View Map
Stage
Dance
416-530-2787
to Google Calendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Getting To Know Your Fruit - 2018-05-10 20:00:00