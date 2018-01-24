Ghost In The Machine: Technology & Society

Should we regulate AI? Will robots take our jobs? This free public event, the second in the Next 100 series, will focus on the ways in which technology will continue transforming society and what it means to be human. Experts, academics, futurists and business leaders will discuss the inherent assumptions in how we design technology and what scientists, industries and governments can do to ensure that tech benefits us in the future.

The panel will debate the responsibility companies have to make tech more equitable, accessible and sensitive to the diversity of human experience. 7 pm (doors 6:30 pm) in the Bram and Bluma Appel Salon. Free. RSVP.