Ghostly Walk Of The Town Of York
Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario
Brave the darkness and explore the ghostly haunts of the Old Town of York, and hear tales of dread and mystery from those who walked Toronto's streets before us. Oct 24 & 25 at 7-8:30 pm. $10-$15. Walk will proceed rain or shine. Presented by Town of York Historical Society.
Tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/73600399777
