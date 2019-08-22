Ghosts & Grenadiers: Tales Of The Howards In High Park
Grenadier Cafe 200 Parkside, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
A twilight walk to hear some little-known stories of High Park. 6:30-8 pm. $15. Pre-registration required: colbornelodge.streamintickets.com
The walk starts in the Park: SW corner opposite the Grenadier Restaurant parking lot (adjacent to the statue of the lady made of plants); look for the white parasol. Ends at Colborne Lodge.
