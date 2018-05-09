Ghosts of Monsters
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
Contact Photography Festival installation by Paola Poletto, with Flavio Trevisan, Brendan George Ko and Paul Hong. Ghosts of Monsters is a photographic installation of neighbourhood architecture, a representation of evolving tastes and an expression of shifting cultural capital. May 9-27. Reception 6 pm, May 10. Lower Gallery.
Info
Toronto Centre for the Arts 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
Contact
Art