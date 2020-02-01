Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures features unique cultural objects to highlight the surprising similarities and differences in the ways people around the world envision and depict mythic creatures. The exhibition includes models and cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have (through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination) inspired the development of several legendary creatures. Feb 1-May 10.

Organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York.