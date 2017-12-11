Gift Wrapping In Support Of Etobicoke Services For Seniors

Gift wrap volunteers from ESS help take the stress out of wrapping during the holiday season. All gifts are wrapped in exchange for a donation towards our programs and services for seniors and caregivers in our community. Visit us at Cloverdale Mall during mall hours until Dec 24.

Mon-Fri 10 am-9 pm, Sat 9:30 am-7 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm, Dec 24: 10am-5pm. Pwyc donation.