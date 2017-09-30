Giiwenh: A First Nations' Literary Festival
MASK Arena 6145 Rama Rd, Rama, Ontario L3V 6H6
The Chippewas of Rama First Nation host literary event featuring Indigenous authors, story-tellers and performers. The day-long festival features authors including David Bouchard, Lee Maracle, Joseph Boyden, Tracey Lindberg and more. 10:30 am-10:30 pm. Free. Pre-register. In Rama, ON, see website for directions and more info.
