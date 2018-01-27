Gillian Iles; Sheryl A Keen; And The Oscar Goes To...

Gillian Iles: A Short Trip To The Infinite – installations that combine painting, sculpture and constructions. In the Coppa Gallery.

Sheryl A. Keen: State of Mind: Remixing & Deconstructing Beliefs – installation. In the Jill Dyall Community Gallery.

And The Oscar Goes To... – film posters from Academy Award winners between 1968 and 1978, from the collection of Dan Miles. In Heritage Gallery C.

All run from Jan 27-Mar 18, opening reception 7 pm Feb 1.