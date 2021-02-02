Ginger Minj, Jinkx Monsoon and Sharon Needles

NOW MagazineAll EventsGinger Minj, Jinkx Monsoon and Sharon Needles

Valentine’s Day drag queen performances event. Feb 14 from 6 pm. Tickets from $15, three-performance bundles available, VIP and meet and greet options available. https://sessionslive.com

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-14 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-02-14 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Stage

Virtual Event

