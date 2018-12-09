Girl Gang Cabarets – Holiday Edition

The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9

Girl Gang Cabarets is an unboxed variety show, an inclusive safe space to meet, empower, and share stories with all kinds of feminists. Following our featured artists there will be an open stage cabaret and jam. The Stage is open for comedians, storytellers, poets, musicians & dancers.  Dec 9 from 6:30 pm. $10 adv, $12 at the door.

The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9 View Map
